12J Investment Opportunity – The Lucid Retirement Living Fund

The first deep dive in the final 12J investment season, as the tax incentive window closes on June 30. In this webinar, Leor Atie of Lucid Ventures unpacks the investment appeal of the Lucid 12J Retirement Living Fund. Apart from being a qualifying company which enables a writeback of one’s entire investment against this year’s taxable income, the fund is a solid investment in a proven sector and backed by a highly respected management team. Leor is a chartered accountant who studied at Wits and previously served as financial director of Internet Solutions. He has been involved with Lucid from its inception. For more information click here.

