12J Investment Opportunity: The 12Cape Fund

Another deep dive in the final 12J investment season, as the tax incentive window closes on June 30. 12Cape is a leading Section 12J investment vehicle that allows you to deduct 100% of your investment from taxable income. 12Cape owns and grows a portfolio of prime assets in Cape Town operating under the Latitude Aparthotel brand and distributes accommodation income as dividends. It is a registered unlisted public company with requisite governance and control structures in place. For more information click here.

(Visited 78 times, 78 visits today)