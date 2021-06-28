Pearl Valley Hotel by Mantis: Section 12J Investment at Val de Vie Estate

*This content is brought to you by Pearl Valley Hotel by Mantis and Futureneers Capital

The Pearl Valley Hotel by Mantis at Val de Vie Estate offers investors the opportunity to co-own this luxury hotel and enjoy the benefit of this investment for pleasure and profit.

Phase 1 – SOLD OUT

Phase 2 – 40 one-bedroom suites 95% Subscriptions SOLD OUT

MANTIS is an award-winning hotel operator with a collection of hotels, eco-lodges, and waterways that offer curated experiences to the well-heeled and conscious traveller.

Whether you are an investor, corporate entity, traveller, family or simply looking for a peaceful place to enjoy your twilight years, Mantis offers a variety of unique opportunities ideally located in some of the most sought-after locations, all offering an array of amenities and high-end lifestyle benefits.

VAL DE VIE ESTATE is perfectly located in the heart of the Cape Winelands, a mere 40 minutes from Cape Town’s city centre and 30 minutes from Cape Town International Airport. A bridge crossing the Berg River drastically reduces travelling time to surrounding areas such as Stellenbosch and Cape Town.

This prestigious estate is a global leader in luxury wellness estates and has received a number of accolades in residential, safety, leisure and lifestyle divisions. Unsurpassed for its natural beauty and surrounded by magnificent mountain ranges, Val de Vie Estate offers countless ways to enjoy an active and diverse lifestyle for the whole family.

THE PEARL VALLEY JACK NICKLAUS SIGNATURE GOLF COURSE is currently ranked number 2 in South Africa and a round of golf on this championship course is bound to rank high on the list of any golfer. This is also home to the Pearl Valley Golf Academy providing expert golf and fitness instruction. With outstanding South African and International coaches, it is known as one of the top golf coaching programmes in the world.

The exclusive Clubhouse caters for large scale conferences, banqueting and events. In addition, Pearl Valley has a fully operational restaurant and bar where guests can enjoy a supreme selection of single-malt whiskies and award-winning wines as well as indulge in one of the Chef ’s signature dishes.

Click here for more information.

The 12J investment

Fractional ownership of a Mantis luxury hotel

Minimum investment amount R1m

* All prices include VAT and fees

Benefits

100% tax deduction on the total investment amount

6% pa guaranteed gross hotel operating yield for first 24 months as Covid hedge for investors

capital growth on the property asset (19% per annum over the past four-year period)

Targeted returns

The targeted Internal Rate of Return ranges from 20% to >35% per annum depending on funding option chosen

Click here for more information.

Funding options

This is undoubtedly the only 12J Investment fund offering investors the option to choose any one of four funding mechanisms available.

Cash CLOSING 30 JUNE 2021 Smart Bridge Loan CLOSING 28 June 2021 Smart Instalment Loan CLOSING 28 June 2021 Global Hedged One CLOSED

Lifestyle benefits

room nights per annum, allowing for advanced bookings and no peak time booking restrictions, as well as a gift allowance for unused room nights’

50% discount off published rates over and above the free room nights allowance

Switch and swop out with other properties within the Mantis Investment portfolio

Golf membership while in residence – member green fees applicable

Access to all recreational facilities and clubhouse during your stay

20% discount on published rates for all Mantis managed hotels in Sub-Saharan Africa

Click here for more information.

(Visited 35 times, 35 visits today)