Lessons from a parched Cape Town

As it comes to grips with the worst drought in a century, The City of Cape Town hasn’t cut off the water supply yet but the extreme restrictions in place take it pretty close.

Abiding by the required regulations in place to save water is an eye opener. Firstly, in how much we rely on water but also in how much we waste it – especially drinkable water.

Many lessons can be learned when pushed to extremes and in the 1970s Joni Mitchell famously sang ‘you don’t know what you got till it’s gone’.

A place with little water is bad enough, unlivable with none…