Is the black swan under threat?

A black swan event typically refers to a rare and unpredictable occurrence.

But does the frequency of these so-called events, mean the reaction to them becomes more muted?

Take for example the coronavirus, termed a black swan event, which follows a similar pandemic to that of the SARS virus in 2003.

And while any life lost too soon is too many, given how global markets have reacted to the coronavirus, is there a case of this too shall pass?