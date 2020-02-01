The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Is the black swan under threat?
A black swan event typically refers to a rare and unpredictable occurrence.
But does the frequency of these so-called events, mean the reaction to them becomes more muted?
Take for example the coronavirus, termed a black swan event, which follows a similar pandemic to that of the SARS virus in 2003.
And while any life lost too soon is too many, given how global markets have reacted to the coronavirus, is there a case of this too shall pass?
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.