CR self-isolates; SAA to fly again, on taxpayers’ backs; stock markets tumble around world – Flash Briefing

President Cyril Ramaphosa has begun a period of self-quarantine following the positive Covid-19 diagnosis of a guest at a dinner for 35 people attended by the President on Saturday. Just under 718,000 people have now tested positive for Covid-19 and just over 19,000 are reported as having died of the disease in the country. South Africa is number 12 on the list of countries with the highest number of Covid-19 infections. The US has been the hardest hit, with just under 9m people testing positive for Covid-19 and about 227,000 people dying of the coronavirus.