The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Flash Briefing: DA also guilty of cadre deployment, CR tells Zondo; SA to get Covid vaccines from Russia, China; Pepkor
Listen on iTunes
Headlines:
- President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged to the people of South Africa that state capture took place under the ANC but insisted that “the vast majority of ANC leaders, members and cadres are vehemently opposed to corruption in all its manifestations”.
- Under mounting criticism for dominating vaccine resources, the US said this week that it will help India by sending items needed to manufacture vaccines as part of an aid package.
- South Africa plans to buy Russia’s Sputnik V vaccines and shots developed by China’s Sinopharm as it steps up efforts to tackle the coronavirus.
- Mango Airlines, the low cost arm of state-owned South African Airways, was forced to suspend all flights after missing payments to the country’s airports regulator.
- South African retailer Pepkor said on Wednesday half-year earnings were expected to rise by at least 20%, supported by growth at its discount clothing business and a reduction in net debt and finance costs.
(Visited 19 times, 19 visits today)
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.