Flash Briefing: Crypto bloodbath – why China cracked down; half of all Covid patients die in SA intensive care
- The cryptocurrency market nursed its wounds Friday after a week of pain triggered by a Chinese regulatory warning shot, forced selling and a possible US tax clampdown. Hong Kong-based independent analyst Muneeb Jan spoke to BizNews about the Chinese government’s clampdown on cryptocurrencies. Take a listen.
- The death rate in the month after admission to intensive care is about 48% on the continent, compared with about 32% globally, according to a report published this week in The Lancet. The study was undertaken across Africa, including Ethiopia, Mozambique and South Africa. Lack of oxygen is among the reasons for the higher death rate in Africa.
- Cybersecurity company McAfee has warned that an increasingly high number of questionable Covid-19 vaccines and illicit proof of vaccination cards are being sold on the dark web. It’s possible to buy one type of vaccine – fake – for about R7,000, says MyBroadband.co.za.
- One of South Africa’s political heroines in the fight against corruption has stepped away from politics. The DA’s former shadow minister of communications, Phumzile van Damme, played a key role in exposing state capture in the Jacob Zuma era. She has declined interviews, but has issued a statement that she will not be pursuing a career in politics or criticising the Democratic Alliance from the outside. She has resigned as an MP.
