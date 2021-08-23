Flash Briefing: SA to extradite ex-Moz Minister home; FSCA suspends licence of JSE competitor ZAR X; Woolworths

Woolworths will no longer have a CEO for its SA operations after the current person in the role, Zyda Rylands, is stepping down after leading the division for six years. The retailer announced on Monday morning that Rylands was leaving her role as Woolworth SA (WSA) CEO and as executive director of Woolworths “due to personal circumstances”.

“The group has reviewed its leadership structure for WSA and will not retain the role as it seeks to streamline its operating model,” it said. The retailer said that Rylands agreed to defer her planned early retirement to remain with the group until 2024.