Flash Briefing: SA tourism lost R164bn in 2020; BUSA warns against basic grant; SA scores first primary surplus since 2018

South Africa can’t afford to implement a basic income grant, South Africa’s biggest business organisation said, wading into an argument that has divided the ANC. The country should instead consider an “unemployment insurance type product,” Business Unity South Africa said in a statement. Even then it should only be put in place if labour market reforms are enacted to boost employment, the fiscal deficit does not widen as a consequence and payments are to those in need and are not universal, the group said. With the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic pushing South African unemployment to a record, calls for a basic grant to be implemented have increased. President Cyril Ramaphosa has said it could be necessary and Lindiwe Zulu, his social development minister, has backed the concept. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has said he doesn’t favour the idea.