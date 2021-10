The 2021 election could usher in a massive shift in SA’s political landscape, with the ANC for the first time admitting before an election that it is preparing for coalition talks, while the DA has signalled its willingness to co-operate with the ruling party. In an unprecedented move, acting secretary-general Jessie Duarte told journalists that the ANC has already identified parties with which it is not willing to enter into agreements in line with its ideological standpoint. She did not name these parties. A DA insider said the party has to consider what is best for the country and in some cases that may mean working with the governing party, despite their competition, which has at times been marked by animosity. An ANC and DA tie-up could be a game changer in the electoral space.