🔒 Boardroom Talk – Seismic shift in SA politics suggests a very real prospect for change next year
Alec Hogg’s newsletter for Premium members. Monday, 11th December 2023
Two pieces of house-keeping to start with today –
- Because of the holidays, we’ll be holding our final BizNews share portfolio webinar of the year on Wednesday. Exclusive to Premium members: register here. It’s at noon – please join me.
- Tickets to BNC#6 are selling fast as we gear up for a wonderful week in Hermanus. Please don’t delay – on registration we’ll send you a list of accommodation options. Click here for details of the lineup and to book.
Some quality articles for your reading pleasure this morning.
A MUST-READ: Dirk Hartford’s inside track on potentially huge political change for SA. I won’t spoil this thunder. Click below to consume….
Dirk Hartford: DA set for shift to ‘centre-left’ via R1bn, Roger Jardine and friends
Plus a brilliant essay by RW Johnson laying out the truth about slavery and why Barbados’s demands for massive reparations are shooting at the wrong target. A very different history of slavery to that peddled by grasping politicians:
RW Johnson: Slavery reparation calls – sorting fact from revisionary fiction
And one more for today – timeless wisdom for everyone running a business from the late Charlie Munger:
Charlie Munger – the ultimate Second Banana: Beth Kowitt
Sterkte
Alec
