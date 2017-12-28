Another Steinhoff blow: Moody’s cuts credit rating to seven levels below investment grade

London, 07 December 2017 — Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded the issuer ratings of Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (Steinhoff) and Steinhoff Investment Holdings Limited, and the senior unsecured notes rating of Steinhoff Europe AG by four notches to B1 from Baa3. At the same time, Steinhoff Investment Holdings Limited’s national scale long-term issuer rating was downgraded to Baa3.za from Aa1.za. The ratings were simultaneously put under review for further downgrade.

The downgrade of Steinhoff’s ratings and review for further downgrade reflect the uncertainties and implications for the company’s liquidity and debt capital structure arising from an announcement by Steinhoff’s Supervisory Board on 6 December 2017. The Supervisory Board advised that new information has come to light which relates to accounting irregularities requiring further investigation with the possibility of restatement of prior years’ financial statements. This prompted the immediate resignation of the CEO.

Given that allegations of accounting irregularities were raised and rebutted in August 2017 and again in November 2017 it calls into question the quality of oversight and governance at Steinhoff.

Ratings rationale

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V’s B1 rating and Steinhoff Investment Holdings Limited’s B1/Baa3.za ratings continue to reflect the company’s: (1) large scale; (2) business and geographic diversity; (3) incorporation in the Netherlands with limited EBITDA exposure to South Africa; and (4) extraction of volume-driven cost benefits from being a vertically integrated retailer.

The ratings have also previously considered a number of apparent strengths including Steinhoff’s position in the mass discount market, where it continues to grow market share and holds between the top and third-largest positions in its various operating regions and segments. Steinhoff’s resilient operational profile reflects its exposure to the better performing economies in Europe, as well as its focus on the mass discount market.

Moody’s further recognizes the financial flexibility offered by Steinhoff’s substantial listed investments and almost completely unencumbered European property portfolio spanning retail, warehousing and manufacturing.

Steinhoff’s credit profile comprises complex corporate legal structure and financial reporting considerations. This is a feature of rapid expansion by the company through acquisitions. This complicates the assessment of trend lines for credit metrics.

Moody’s review will focus on the findings of Steinhoff’s Supervisory Board investigation into accounting irregularities and the consequences for the company’s credit profile. Should further details of the accounting irregularities put additional pressure on Steinhoff’s financial condition, this could lead to further downward pressure on the ratings.

Incorporated in the Netherlands, Steinhoff is a vertically integrated retailer servicing value-conscious consumers and investing in complementary businesses. Steinhoff is a parent company, with full ownership of Mattress Firm Holding Corp. and Steinhoff Finance Holding GmbH, with the latter housing its operating assets in Europe, the UK and Asia Pacific. Steinhoff also fully owns Steinhoff Investment Holdings Limited, which houses its African operating assets, including its 76.81% investment in Steinhoff Africa Retail Limited.

Based on the six months ended 31 March 2017 financial report, Steinhoff Europe AG, which is 100% owned by Steinhoff, reported revenues of approximately €6 billion.

