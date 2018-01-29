Day Zero on the horizon but SA has no immediate plans for CT drought relief

Cape Town, the continent’s top tourist destination, is in the throes of the worst drought on record, with the winter rainy season still about four months away. The metropolis could be the world’s first major city to run out of water, with the municipality warning this may happen on April 12. The city’s four million residents may find themselves lining up for a daily allocation of 25 liters (6.6 gallons) each.

“Urban and agricultural water users have exceeded their water use for the hydrological year already,” Trevor Balzer, deputy director-general in the Department of Water & Sanitation, said at the same briefing on Sunday. “That is why we have switched off agricultural water users already.”