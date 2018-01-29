MTN sees return to profit after $1bn loss from Nigeria fine

It expects to report a profit for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, the Johannesburg-based company said in a statement Monday. That compares with a headline loss of 0.77 rand a share and an attributable loss of 1.44 rand a share a year earlier, it said. The company will give more information once it obtains more certainty on the profit range, it said.

MTN is working its way through a tumultuous period triggered by the Nigerian penalty in October 2015. Originally set at $5.2 billion, the penalty led to the resignation of the CEO and months of negotiations before it was eventually settled.