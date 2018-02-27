Alan Pullinger to take over from Johan Burger as FirstRand CEO

Trade FSR on Easy Equities

FirstRand statement:

FirstRand Limited today announced the following changes to its executive management team:

Johan Burger, who reaches the retirement age of 60 in 2018, will retire as group CEO effective 31 March 2018, however, he will remain as an executive director until 31 August 2018. Subject to regulatory approval, he will transition to a non-executive director on 1 September 2018.

Alan Pullinger, currently group deputy CEO is appointed group CEO, effective 1 April 2018.

Mary Vilakazi, previously deputy CEO of MMI , is appointed group COO and executive director, effective 1 July 2018.

Commenting on the changes, Laurie Dippenaar, chairman of FirstRand said:

“The board is pleased to announce a smooth group CEO succession process, which is possible following Alan’s appointment as deputy CEO three years ago. Since then, Johan and Alan have been jointly driving execution on the group’s growth strategies.”

The appointment of Mary Vilakazi as group COO adds significant strategic and operational capacity at an executive management level, particularly given her experience and track record. During her tenure at MMI, Mary was responsible for the balance sheet management strategy, the group CFO portfolio and the retail operations as CEO of the Momentum and Metropolitan businesses. Her portfolio at FirstRand will include driving the group’s insurance and rest of Africa strategies. In addition, she will pick up direct responsibility for group internal audit, regulatory risk management and enterprise risk management.

“Expanding the insurance profit pools in FirstRand’s domestic business is one of the most significant levers for future growth and shareholder value creation and the board is excited to have someone of Mary’s calibre driving that strategy,” said Dippenaar. “Mary’s time at MMI also means she has an excellent understanding of the financial services regulatory environment, which will be a critical underpin to the domestic strategy of delivering integrated financial services to our customers.”

Mary Vilakazi said that joining FirstRand represents a significant professional growth opportunity.

“FirstRand is the premium rated banking group in the region and already has a sizeable insurance business with a highly innovative approach to growing that revenue stream. Given the integrated nature of its strategy, this role also provides me with an opportunity to further develop my banking skills.”

Commenting on Johan Burger’s retirement, Dippenaar said the board was pleased Johan will be staying on in an executive director role until the end of August as it provides ample time for an effective transition of responsibilities.

“Johan has been an outstanding member of FirstRand’s management team since its creation in 1998 and the board wishes to extend its thanks and appreciation for his hard work and dedication. Johan has been instrumental in FirstRand’s track record of delivering superior shareholder value and subject to regulatory approval, the group hopes to draw on his knowledge and wisdom as a non-executive director. “Alan has been with the group since 1998, has a deep understanding of FirstRand’s operations and has been fully involved in the design and build-out of the current domestic, regional and UK diversification strategies. The board believes that he is the ideal candidate to lead the group forward in the realisation of those strategies.”