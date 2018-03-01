More pain for Steinhoff as JSE suspends preference shares

JSE Sens notice:

GEN – General – STEINHOFF SERVICES LIMITED

(Registration Number 1983/006201/06)

SUSPENSION OF LISTING

The JSE refers Noteholders to the JSE announcement published on 1 February 2018, wherein the JSE

warned that if Steinhoff Services Limited (the “Company”) failed to submit its annual report on or before 28

February 2018, it will result in the suspension of its Notes under its ZAR15,000,000,000 Domestic Medium

Term Note Programme (the “Programme”) pursuant to the programme memorandum dated 15 December

2016 (the “Programme Memorandum”) and the registration of the Programme.

The JSE has noted the SENS announcement published by the Company on 21 February 2018 confirming it

has received written consent from Noteholders in favour of bringing the maturity date forward to 23

February 2018 in relation to the following:

* the SHS22 Notes;

* the SHS23 Notes;

* the SHS24 Notes;

* the SHS25 Notes;

* the SHS26 Notes;

* the SHS28 Notes;

* the SHS29U Notes (not listed on the JSE);

* the SHS30 Notes;

* the SHS31 Notes;

* the SHS32 Notes; and

* the SHS33 Notes,

collectively, (the “Amended Notes”).

The abovementioned Amended Notes have accordingly matured, and were settled, on 23 February 2018.

In respect of the SHS34 Notes, 54.55% voted against bringing forward the maturity and therefore the

proposed amendments were not effected to the SHS34 Notes. The JSE has accordingly suspended with

immediate effect the trading of the SHS34 Notes and the registration of the Programme Memorandum.

The market is reminded that Steinhoff International Holdings N.V (“Steinhoff International”) has a primary

listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“FSE”) and a secondary listing on the JSE and therefore the JSE

wishes to reaffirm that it is not considering the suspension of Steinhoff International and that Steinhoff

International shares will continue to be listed and traded on the JSE. Suspending trading in Steinhoff

International on the JSE would place investors on the JSE at a disadvantage to those who are able to trade

on the FSE.

This announcement has been placed by the JSE in the interest of noteholders.