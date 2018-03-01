More pain for Steinhoff as JSE suspends preference shares

JSE Sens notice:
GEN – General – STEINHOFF SERVICES LIMITED
(Registration Number 1983/006201/06)
SUSPENSION OF LISTING
The JSE refers Noteholders to the JSE announcement published on 1 February 2018, wherein the JSE
warned that if Steinhoff Services Limited (the “Company”) failed to submit its annual report on or before 28
February 2018, it will result in the suspension of its Notes under its ZAR15,000,000,000 Domestic Medium
Term Note Programme (the “Programme”) pursuant to the programme memorandum dated 15 December
2016 (the “Programme Memorandum”) and the registration of the Programme.
The JSE has noted the SENS announcement published by the Company on 21 February 2018 confirming it
has received written consent from Noteholders in favour of bringing the maturity date forward to 23
February 2018 in relation to the following:
* the SHS22 Notes;
* the SHS23 Notes;
* the SHS24 Notes;
* the SHS25 Notes;
* the SHS26 Notes;
* the SHS28 Notes;
* the SHS29U Notes (not listed on the JSE);
* the SHS30 Notes;
* the SHS31 Notes;
* the SHS32 Notes; and
* the SHS33 Notes,
collectively, (the “Amended Notes”).
The abovementioned Amended Notes have accordingly matured, and were settled, on 23 February 2018.
In respect of the SHS34 Notes, 54.55% voted against bringing forward the maturity and therefore the
proposed amendments were not effected to the SHS34 Notes. The JSE has accordingly suspended with
immediate effect the trading of the SHS34 Notes and the registration of the Programme Memorandum.
Read also: Staring into Steinhoff’s abyss: PwC to probe dodgy off-balance sheet transactions
The market is reminded that Steinhoff International Holdings N.V (“Steinhoff International”) has a primary
listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“FSE”) and a secondary listing on the JSE and therefore the JSE
wishes to reaffirm that it is not considering the suspension of Steinhoff International and that Steinhoff
International shares will continue to be listed and traded on the JSE. Suspending trading in Steinhoff
International on the JSE would place investors on the JSE at a disadvantage to those who are able to trade
on the FSE.
This announcement has been placed by the JSE in the interest of noteholders.