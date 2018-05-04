Makhosi Khoza joins OUTA to help tackle corruption in local government

By OUTA*

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) announced on Friday that former Member of Parliament Dr Makhosi Khoza will head up its new local government strategy.

“Today, I am pleased to announce that Dr Makhosi Khoza has been appointed as OUTA’s Executive Director and Head of OUTA’s Local Government Programme, effective 1 June 2018,” said Wayne Duvenage, OUTA’s CEO. “Dr Khoza needs very little introduction, as she has stood out as an ardent champion and fighter of corruption and maladministration within Government. At the risk of her own safety, Dr Khoza has become an icon for truth, justice and good governance within Government. She is bold, courageous and comes with a history and experience that suits this role within OUTA.”

Dr Khoza said that she is excited about getting involved in a credible and apolitical platform. “It just makes more sense to make a difference in South Africa by empowering citizens on grassroots level and addressing maladministration and corruption in municipalities, free from politics. The intention here is to make a significant impact through civil society and not making noises in Parliament.”

Both Duvenage and Khoza expressed the importance of empowered and organised civil society to hold government to account. “It doesn’t matter which party is in power, civil society must ensure civil servants are held accountable for the efficient, economic and effective use of resources by municipalities, free from the abuse of authority,” said Duvenage.

OUTA expanded its mandate in February 2016 when the organisation added state-owned entities and state capture to its operations. In late 2017, the organisation began to develop its Local Government Programme and today, officially announces the launch of this new division, along with the announcement of Dr Khoza’s appointment to head up this new division within OUTA.

OUTA’s Chairperson Ferrial Adam said: “Dr Khoza’s appointment will add a new and welcome dimension to the organisation’s board and we look forward to her vision and expertise in the development and rollout of OUTA’s Local Government Programme.” Adam added: “OUTA is on a path to transforming accountability and transparency in South Africa at all levels and I am confident that we have the right team to make an impact.”

OUTA is a proudly South African non-profit civil action organisation, comprising of and supported by people who are passionate about holding government accountable and improving the prosperity of South Africa.