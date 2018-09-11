ADvTECH adds Monash SA to higher education portfolio

ADvTECH media release

Africa’s largest private education group, ADvTECH, continues to consolidate its position in the tertiary education sector with the acquisition of MSA, a leading South African private tertiary education institution with students from more than 50 countries. The acquisition will bring ADvTECH’s tertiary student complement to more than 40,000 full-time and 30,000 distance students.

MSA, a joint venture between the prestigious Monash University and Laureate Education Inc., the world’s largest private higher education network, offers a world-class education environment, with a strong track record for student employability, outstanding pass rates and qualification completion times, which perfectly complements ADvTECH’s existing offering. MSA’s reputation for academic excellence aligns with ADvTECH’s values and will support its growth strategy. The Independent Institute of Education (The IIE), ADvTECH’s higher education division, together with its existing brands Varsity College, Rosebank College, Vega and now MSA, positions the company well to further develop its reputation as South Africa’s leading private Higher Education provider.

The MSA campus, located on Johannesburg’s West Rand, is one of the largest private higher education precincts in the country. With a capacity for 6,500 students, it boasts extensive sports facilities, laboratories, and 4 student residences, creating a university-like environment for students drawn from across the continent.

In addition to a state-of-the-art campus, MSA also brings to the ADvTECH portfolio a comprehensive suite of premium programmes, an extensive executive education and training portfolio, as well as new, highly sought-after programmes such as engineering and public health.

Prof. Alwyn Louw, CEO and Academic President of MSA, says MSA is excited about becoming part of ADvTECH, as well as the opportunities that a new steward with local insights, views and experiences will bring to the development of high-quality education for South Africa.

Commenting on the transaction, ADvTECH Group CEO Roy Douglas said: “We are delighted with the addition of MSA to our existing high-quality academic offering and look forward to integrating it into the group following the finalisation of regulatory and competition commission approval processes. MSA’s track record of academic excellence, along with its growth prospects, aligns perfectly with the strategic imperatives of ADvTECH.

“Organic growth is a key measure of our business, and together with acquisitions that add value to our existing portfolio, form an important part of our strategy,” Douglas says.

This transaction follows a number of other recent acquisitions by ADvTECH in the Tertiary Education sector, including Capsicum Culinary Studio, The Private Hotel School and Oxbridge Academy.