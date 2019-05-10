Transpaco refutes Numsa claims; all employees were able to vote

Transpaco media release

Transpaco is a listed JSE-company which employs over 1,600 people across nine operating divisions. We operate in the packaging and recycling sector, with our clients being major listed and unlisted companies.

Transpaco embraces its important role as an employer and participant in South Africa’s democracy, represented by the principles and rights enshrined in our country’s Constitution.

A key function of being a stakeholder in a democracy is to encourage all employees to exercise their right to vote in elections.

False claims

Transpaco notes and regrets, therefore, that on Wednesday, 8 May 2019, the day of South Africa’s sixth democratic elections, a spokesperson for the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) appearing on television news channel eNCA, made the following unsubstantiated and false claims against Transpaco:

Workers being told at the company’s recycling facility “by management that they may not take today [election day] to go vote” and election day “is a work day”.

“If they do not pitch up for work, they have been warned that there will be disciplinary action”

Condemning Transpaco as an employer with a “backward attitude” towards its employees

“Putting profit ahead of everything, even the right to vote”

There’s a plastic recycling company called Transpaco, that has told its employ not to vote today & even threatened them with disciplinary procedures if they don’t go to work today. This is despicable. — Loyiso Twala (@loyisothevictor) May 8, 2019

Transpaco, in the strongest terms, refutes and rejects the claims made by Numsa and its spokesperson in their totality. The claims made have no factual merit. We address them as follows:

All employees were able to vote in the general election due to all Transpaco facilities being closed during this time

Notices indicating such closures were posted at Transpaco’s different facilities

Transpaco is fully supportive of the rights and needs of all its employees, especially as it relates to voting

The company believes it is most unfortunate that eNCA did not give Transpaco an opportunity for right of reply. By failing to do so, and not verifying the spokesperson’s claims, eNCA did not live up to its responsibilities in accordance with the Broadcast Complaints Commission of South Africa’s (BCCSA) Code of Conduct.

Transpaco is committed to setting the record straight.

Transpaco requests and commitments

As Transpaco, we request the following:

Numsa fact-check the information they receive before making claims that are not based on fact and harmful towards all stakeholders

Broadcast media providing accused parties the right of reply and verifying accusations before airing such claims

An on-air correction and apology from Numsa and eNCA for the damage caused by its reporting

As Transpaco, we commit to the following:

To continue building productive channels of communication between trade union and employer representatives based on trust and mutual respect

To continue respecting the Constitutional rights of all stakeholders, especially employees

Proactively and substantially encouraging and embracing the importance of taking part in South Africa’s democratic elections

The manner and timing of these false claims is regrettable. They have not only damaged Transpaco’s reputation, but also threatened its ability to create jobs and offer security of employment.