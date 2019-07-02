Two college dropouts join Silicon rich list by age 23

By Tom Metcalf and Julie Verhage

(Bloomberg) – They didn’t complete a single year of college, but Henrique Dubugras, 23, and Pedro Franceschi, 22, have already amassed a veteran’s share of Silicon Valley experience. Now they have the net worth to match.

They are the founders and top executives of Brex Inc. a fintech startup recently valued at $2.6bn, with an unlikely origin story. Dubugras was just 14 when he built his first company, the maker of an online video game, and shut it down after getting notices for patent infringement. Soon after, he teamed up with Franceschi for another venture – payment processor Pagar.me, which grew to 150 employees before they sold it in 2016. The pair then enrolled at Stanford University, but didn’t make through freshman year before dropping out to found Brex.

Brex, which launched its first product last year, has become a fintech darling, catapulting its founders into the ranks of the richest entrepreneurs – on paper at least. Today their stakes in the company are worth an estimated $430m each, according to an analysis by EquityZen, a marketplace for shares of tech firms that haven’t yet gone public.

This year's highest funded #ForbesUnder30 startup, clocking in at $213 million in funding and a $1.1 billion valuation, comes from two of it's youngest members: 23-year-old Henrique Dubugras and 22-year-old Pedro Franceschi. https://t.co/aU36WBhXvv pic.twitter.com/GbYnoOWbV5 — Forbes Under 30 (@ForbesUnder30) January 6, 2019