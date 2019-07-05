Send your hologram: Cyril Ramaphosa in two places at once. Next stop hand shakes.

By John McCorry

(Bloomberg) – Cyril Ramaphosa may have found a solution for world leaders tired of traveling to unfriendly provinces or dull conferences. Send your hologram.

The South African leader spoke Friday at a Digital Economy Summit audience in Midrand, a northern suburb of Johannesburg. Meantime, his holographic likeness delivered his remarks from a lectern at the Rustenburg Civic Centre, about 80 miles northwest of the city.

The president’s office said in a statement that the first-of-its-kind presentation showcases “the advancements in technology and immense opportunities of the digital economy.’’

Now, if only holograms could shake hands on the campaign trail.