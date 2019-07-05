The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Send your hologram: Cyril Ramaphosa in two places at once. Next stop hand shakes.
By John McCorry
(Bloomberg) – Cyril Ramaphosa may have found a solution for world leaders tired of traveling to unfriendly provinces or dull conferences. Send your hologram.
The South African leader spoke Friday at a Digital Economy Summit audience in Midrand, a northern suburb of Johannesburg. Meantime, his holographic likeness delivered his remarks from a lectern at the Rustenburg Civic Centre, about 80 miles northwest of the city.
Nantsi #hologram! Silapha ngoku. President’s keynote address beamed in real-time from Gauteng to audience in North West. Sizaaniporhela one ngoku! ☺️ #NextLevel #4IRSA #DES #4IR pic.twitter.com/iAWrLeYUf9
— ATHI GELEBA 🇿🇦 (@AthiGeleba) July 5, 2019
The president’s office said in a statement that the first-of-its-kind presentation showcases “the advancements in technology and immense opportunities of the digital economy.’’
Now, if only holograms could shake hands on the campaign trail.
