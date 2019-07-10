UKZN confirms Pravin Gordhan got his pharmacy degree in 1973

The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has confirmed that minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan has a degree from the institution.

UKZN released a statement saying that Gordhan had graduated from the then University of Durban Westville (UDW) with a degree in pharmacy in 1973. UDW had been a tertiary institution reserved for Indian South Africans under apartheid and merged with the University of Natal in 2004 to become the University of KwaZulu-Natal. UDW had itself been preceded by the University College for Indians, established in 1961.

The confirmation of Gordhan’s degree comes after rumours were spread on social media that the minister did not hold a degree. Many of these claims came from accounts which are affiliated to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), which has been a thorn in Gordhan’s side for some time.

This followed shortly on the heels of a report by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane containing a number of adverse findings against Gordhan in connection with the early retirement of Ivan Pillay, former deputy commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (SARS), and the SARS ‘rogue’ unit.

The attack on Gordhan by the Public Protector and the EFF among others seems to be part of a broader campaign to oppose efforts by President Cyril Ramaphosa to clean up the State. It remains to be seen which side has the upper hand.

However, the nature of the increasingly desperate attacks on the likes of Gordhan may indicate that those on the side of good governance may be on the front foot.