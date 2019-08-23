SANDF soldier deployed for Operation Lockdown was burnt in his car

Western Cape government media statement:

The Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, condemns the burning of a SANDF soldier in his car on Sunday, 18 August 2019. The SANDF have confirmed that the 41 year old victim was a soldier deployed for Operation Lockdown.

The discovery was made after City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services extinguished the fire early Sunday morning. A fire engine from Mfuleni and a rescue vehicle from Kuilsriver Fire Stations were dispatched to the incident.

As per protocol the vehicle was searched and a body burnt beyond recognition was discovered inside the boot. The scene was then handed over to SAPS for further investigation. A murder case is under investigation after the body was found in a burnt out Hyundai Ascent in Silversands Road Mfuleni.

Minister Fritz said, “I commend the SAPS on the arrests made so far of a 24 year old and 43 year old suspect. I call on citizens with any information to immediately come forward and report such to 08600 10111. We cannot tolerate such a gross disregard for the peace and safety of the people of our province. We cannot allow gangsters to intimidate and terrorise our communities, particularly those that are most vulnerable.”

Minister Fritz further added, “I call on SAPS to work in an integrated manner to firstly determine whether this was a gang-related murder and secondly to ensure the arrest, conviction and incarceration of gang leaders who may have given the directive to kill an SANDF soldier. The SANDF have been deployed to assist us in safeguarding the province and we must do everything in our power to support them in this regard.”

