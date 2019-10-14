Investec AM adds 3 key members to SA Equity and Balanced team

Investec Asset Management media release

Investec Asset Management has further strengthened its investment team with the appointment of Rehana Khan as a co-portfolio manager in the SA Equity and Balanced strategies, with effect from January 2020. Khan will bring a wealth of experience to Investec Asset Management, having spent twelve years at Prudential Investment Managers. She was appointed portfolio manager in 2013 and also took on the role of Head of Equity Research in mid-2017.

Investec Asset Management also announced that Unathi Loos and Samantha Hartard, who have been part of the team since 2012 and 2013 respectively, would be broadening their responsibilities as co-portfolio managers across the SA Equity and Balanced strategies, working alongside co-Heads Chris Freund and Hannes van den Berg.

“We are delighted to welcome Rehana to the team. Her appointment, along with the additional responsibilities for Unathi and Samantha, not only adds depth and diversity to our team, but also signals our commitment to our South African business and clients. With an 18-strong SA Equity and Balanced team here in Cape Town, we believe we are sufficiently resourced to deliver on our commitment to ensure competitive, risk-adjusted returns for our clients over the long term,” says Nazmeera Moola, Head of Investments at Investec Asset Management.

Commenting on her appointment, Khan says: “I am excited to join Investec Asset Management at such an important juncture. There is no other South African investment business that has so successfully internationalised yet continued to grow its home market. I look forward to contributing to its continued success.”

Prior to joining Prudential, Khan, a chartered accountant, worked at Deloitte. She holds a BCom in Accounting and a Post Graduate Diploma in Accounting from the University of Cape Town.