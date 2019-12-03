Petrol over diesel? Your planned road trip just got more expensive

The pump price of petrol will increase by 22c a litre from tomorrow, while diesel will cost less, the Department of Energy announced today.

Based on current local and international factors, the fuel prices for December 2019 will be adjusted as follows:

Petrol (both 93 ULP and LRP): twenty two cents per litre (22.00 c/l) increase;

Petrol (both 95 ULP and LRP): twenty two cents per litre (22.00 c/l) increase;

Diesel (0.05% sulphur): fourteen point nine five cents per litre (14.95 c/l) decrease;

Diesel (0.005% sulphur): fifteen point nine five cents per litre (15.95 c/l) decrease;

Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale): seventeen point nine five cents per litre (17.95 c/l) decrease;

SMNRP for IP: twenty four cents per litre (24.00 c/l) decrease; and

Maximum LPGas Retail Price: one hundred and two cents per kilogram (102.00 c/kg) increase.

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe said in a statement the main reason for the petrol price increases is that the average Brent crude oil price increased from $59.72 to $62.68 a barrel during the period under review. The Crude oil prices increased following signals of the extension of Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) production cut into mid-2020, and signs of a new round of trade talks between China and the US.

The diesel prices decreased due to seasonal decline in demand and ample refinery supplies. In addition, the weak domestic diesel demand in India pushed larger-than-usual diesel flows into the global market.

The rand appreciated, on average, against the US dollar (from R14.93 to R14.80/$) during the period under review when compared to the previous one. This led to lower contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 6.12 c/l, 6.24 c/l and 6.23 c/l respectively.