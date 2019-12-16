Uber founder dumping his shares, now sold $2.1bn worth in six weeks

By Tom Metcalf

(Bloomberg) — Forget Black Friday or Cyber Monday. Travis Kalanick is having the sale of the century.

The Uber Technologies Inc. co-founder unloaded $350 million more of stock this month, bringing his proceeds to more than $2.1 billion since a share lockup ended Nov. 6.

The 43-year-old’s remaining stake in the ride-hailing company now constitutes about a fifth of his $3 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, down from about 75% before the lockup.

Co-founder Garrett Camp also has reduced his stake, though not on the scale of Kalanick. He’s sold about $35 million of shares, a fraction of his $2.1 billion holding. Another insider is taking the opposite approach. Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi bought about $7 million worth of shares on Nov. 18.

Shares of Uber rose 5.5% to $30.05 at 10:40 a.m. in New York after the Wall Street Journal reported that firm was in talks to sell its Uber Eats business in India.

Still, the stock has fallen 33% since Uber’s May public offering as investors question its path to profitability amid regulatory challenges and controversies about passenger safety and the rights of drivers.

A new California law is giving gig-economy workers the right to a minimum wage. Uber also faces problems related to sexual assault and a fatal roadside incident involving a self-driving car in Arizona.

The company has appealed a U.K. regulator’s decision last month revoking its license in London, starting what could be a years-long fight to protect its biggest European market.