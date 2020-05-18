From staggered hours to beer collection points – drink makers propose ways to ease booze ban

By Janice Kew

(Bloomberg) – Converting bars into beer-collection points and staggering liquor-store opening hours: Just two of the proposals put to government by drinks makers desperate to lift a more than 50-day ban on alcohol sales.

Industry leaders met with government officials on Friday and had “open-minded, collaborative and constructive talks” about how to resume trading alongside a broader easing of a lockdown to contain the coronavirus, Richard Rushton, chief executive officer of wine and spirits maker Distell Group, said in an interview. Alcoholic drinks may be available by the end of the month, he said, though details on how to trade safely have yet to be finalised.

The so-called booze ban – imposed on March 27 to reduce the temptation for social gatherings and ease pressure on hospital emergency wards – has helped South Africa earn a reputation as having one of the strictest lockdowns in the world. Tobacco products are also banned, while citizens are only allowed to exercise outdoors between 6am and 9am more than two months after the country’s first case of Covid-19 was discovered.

The tight restrictions have been hailed as a success, with the country’s 219 recorded fatalities a fraction of the deaths suffered in many other countries such as Italy and Spain. But the move has come at a cost, with millions expected to have lost their jobs amid a deep economic contraction.