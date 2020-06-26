Cabinet updates on SAA, Eskom, Covid-19, infrastructure investment, IRBA, Sasria

Ministry in the Presidency statement:

Statement on the Virtual Cabinet Meeting of 24 June 2020

South African Airways (SAA) Business Rescue Plan

1.1 Cabinet received a progress report on the SAA business rescue process from the IMC on the SAA, chaired by the Public Enterprises Minister Mr Pravin Gordhan.

1.2 Cabinet maintains that a positive vote from creditors to finalize the business rescue process is still the most viable and expeditious option, for the national carrier to restructure its affairs which include its business, its debt and other liabilities. Cabinet believes a restructured airline will pursue the transformational agenda such as the lack of opportunities for the advancement of black pilots after 26 years into our democracy.

1.3 It supports the proposal for a new airline and the concerted effort to mobilise funding from various sources, including from potential equity partners for the uptake of the new airline. This is the only realistic pathway from which a new viable, sustainable, competitive airline that can provide an integrated domestic, regional and international services.

Economy

2.1 Cabinet welcomes the 2020/21 supplementary adjustments budget delivered by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on Wednesday, 24 June 2020. This was necessitated by the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic and the resultant economic downturn. The Supplementary Budget sets out a roadmap to stabilise debt by improving our spending patterns and creating a foundation for economic revival.

2.2 Cabinet is optimistic that the commitments announced by Minister Mboweni will put our economy firmly on a solid and sustainable path, particularly if everyone joins government in implementing them.

Update on COVID-19

3.1 Cabinet received a progress report from the National Coronavirus Command Council. As part of responding to the enhanced risk adjusted Level 3 of the national lockdown, amendments to the regulations in terms of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 (Act 57 of 2002) were presented.

3.2 Whilst Cabinet appreciated the extensive work still being done to maintain a balance between sustaining livelihoods and saving lives, it approved the gazetting of the amendments relating to the opening of restaurants, hotels and casinos.

3.3 Cabinet reiterates the call to all of us to work together to stop the spread of infections within our communities by observing the health protocols such as regularly washing hands, social distancing and wearing a mask when in public.

Gender-Based Violence (GBV)

4.1 Cabinet is extremely concerned about the spike in GBV cases across the country. Following the recent spate of murders of women and children, it has called on all people in South Africa to unite and work together to stop this carnage. Cabinet commends law-enforcement agencies for their swift action in arresting some of the suspects and has urged the agencies to continue working tirelessly to arrest all those involved in these gruesome murders.

4.2 Cabinet is unwavering in its commitment to fully implement a range of interventions developed from the National Strategic Plan on GBV and Femicide. The Inter-Ministerial Committee chaired by Minister in The Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Ms Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, continues to drive the multidisciplinary government interventions. However, the most effective intervention requires all South Africans to play their part in ending the culture of violence against the most vulnerable members of society.

5. Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium of South Africa (SIDSSA)

5.1 Cabinet welcomes the inaugural SIDSSA held virtually this week, under the theme: “Investing in infrastructure for shared prosperity: now, next and beyond”. SIDSSA is a platform that brings together critical role-players in the infrastructure investment space, who are galvanised around a key goal of accelerating an infrastructure-led economic recovery plan. Infrastructure intervention remains a catalyst to South Africa’s economic recovery package.

5.2 Through this process, a total of 276 projects have already been evaluated. These form catalytic infrastructure investment projects with a multiplier effect in creating employment opportunities and boosting the economy.

5.3 Eighty-eight of these projects are investment-ready and include industries with proven superior multiplier effects in energy; water; transport; information and communication technology infrastructure; human settlements; agriculture and agro processing.

5.4 These projects will be funded mainly from either of the three streams – commercial, blended financing and fiscal allocations. As part of the economic recovery package, the country’s spirit of public-private collaboration continues to focus on addressing spatial disparities, transforming the economy and creating much-needed jobs.

Appointments

All appointments are subject to the verification of qualifications and the relevant clearance.

1. Board members of the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors:

1.1. Ms Martie Janse van Rensburg (Reappointment);

1.2. Mr Iqbal Motala (Reappointment);

1.3. Mr Madoda Petros (Reappointment);

1.4. Ms Nombulelo Gumata;

1.5. Ms Thembeka Semane;

1.6. Mr Roy Andersen;

1.7. Mr Preston Speckmann;

1.8. Ms Jesmane Boggenpoels;

1.9. Mr Shauket Fakie; and

1.10 Prof Nirupa Padia.

Board members of the South African Special Risk Insurance Association:

2.1. Mr Moss Ngoasheng (Chairperson);

2.2. Ms Priscilla Mokonyane (Deputy Chairperson);

2.3. Ms Moipone Ramoipone;

2.4. Mr Desmond Marumo;

2.5. Ms Japhtaline Mantuka Maisela;

2.6. Mr Christiaan Johannes van Dyk;

2.7. Mr Enos Ngutshane;

2.8. Mr Reginald Haman;

2.9. Mr Sathie Gounden;

2.10. Ms Margret Mosibudi Phiri;

2.11. Ms Refilwe Moletsane; and

2.12. Ms Nolwandile Mgoqi-Mbalo.

