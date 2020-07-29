Employment MP Nxesi leaves hospital after treatment for Covid-19

From The Presidency:

Government is pleased to announce that the Minister of Employment and Labour, Thembelani ‘Thulas’ Nxesi (MP) was this evening, 28 July 2020, discharged from the Steve Biko Academic Hospital.

The Minister tested positive for Covid-19 on 17 July 2020 and went into self-quarantine. On 21 July 2020, Minister Nxesi was admitted to hospital for further medical attention and monitoring.

Though he has been discharged from hospital, he will remain in self-quarantine until he fully recovers. The Minister, together with his family, have thanked all South Africans for the well wishes during his hospitalisation. We are also grateful that Minister Nxesi is now on his way to full recovery.

We take this opportunity to wish all fellow South Africans who are battling this disease well, as we also send those who have lost loved ones our sincere condolences.

