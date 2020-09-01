SEI Institutional Group appoints new managing director

SEI Institutional Group media statement:

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced that Santoshi Jugmohun has been appointed Managing Director and Head of Operations for SEI’s Institutional Group in South Africa. With the company since 2002, Jugmohun will be responsible for overseeing all new business development, as well as client relationship and governance activities for the institutional market in Africa.

Commenting on her appointment, Ian Love, Head of SEI’s Institutional Group, EMEA and Asia, said:

“After 18 years of dedication to SEI, Santoshi’s appointment is a testament to her long-term dedication to our company and the industry. Her extensive knowledge of the business and track record at SEI, combined with her knowledge of the South African market, make her the perfect candidate to lead the South African office.”

Paul Klauder, Executive Vice President and Head of SEI’s Institutional Group, said:

“Our best investment is in our people, and we are excited to recognise successes like Santoshi, who has been key to the South African business’ success over the years. She has also been instrumental in maintaining our Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) compliance ratings. We are confident Santoshi will lead the business in line with SEI’s values and goals.”

Jugmohun is a member of the Institute of Financial Markets (MIFM) and the Institute of Directors, Certified Dir® and a Certified Ethics Officer. She also serves as a member of the Audit Committee of the Institute of Retirement Funds Africa.

