No doubt feeling the heat at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry, erstwhile president Jacob Zuma seems to be grabbing at several straws. No less than 34 witnesses have implicated him in state capture and the evidence continues to mount. He faces allegations of corruption, influence, and abuse of power during his tenure as president.

South Africans are tired of Zuma’s courtroom antics, including his refusal to appear in court and his bid to have Judge Ray Zondo recused. Zuma’s case is flimsy at best, stating that he will not get a fair hearing because of his “personal history” with Zondo.

When Judge Ray Zondo denied being friends with Zuma or socialising with him beyond meeting at government functions and the opening of parliament, Zuma hit back with a 102-page affidavit. In it, he claims meeting with Zondo at both of his homes.

“If Zondo is such a bad guy why did Zuma appoint him to head the state capture commission? The only answer I can think of is that Zuma thought that he could control him but this seems to not be the case.”

s I recall Zondo was appointed by the chief justice, as per the PP report because Zuma was too compromised to be able to do so.”

He was selected by the CJ and appointed by Zuma.”

An exasperated So sick and tired of this. He is the human version of a hangover!! Zondo is not your friend JZ! We all know you only met your real friends at the Saxonwold shebeen.”

The feeling was echoed on Facebook and Twitter.

This nonsense 102 page affidavit must have cost him a few bob ! — LoveSwaziland (@LoveSwaziland) November 16, 2020

A friend…..who is biased against you and must recurse himself ??? A very special friend indeed. — Hans HoYan (@hans_hoyan) November 18, 2020

Zuma: “I’m not saying I’m not going to answer the questions. I’m willing to answer the questions.” 4 years later, he has not answered the questions. #StateCaptureInquiry — Roger Saner (@rogersaner) November 19, 2020

DCJ Zondo really needs to deal with these criminals the disrespect they have shown to our judicial system is outrageous.#StateCaptureInquiry pic.twitter.com/ehLjgxjPr6 — Zima (@ZimakaBhele) November 19, 2020

After postponements, last-minute affidavits and conflicting ideas on friendship, Zondo announced his decision to dismiss Zuma’s application for his recusal from the State Capture Inquiry. In an abrupt, Zuma-like twist, the former president walked out of court without dismissing himself. Naturally, the Twitterverse exploded.

#StateCaptureInquiry#ZondoCommission #jacobzuma

Think we may have just witnessed the ultimate Temper Tantrum!

(Seems ex-Presidents are not averse to such behaviour😉)#smacksofimmaturity — Louise Cloete (@yakyak51) November 19, 2020

I think President Zuma is going to srart the revolution we have been yearning for. Aluta!!!!!! #zondocommision #Zondo #StateCaptureInquiry — MyAviMyheroes🇨🇺🇿🇦🇷🇺🇨🇳🇮🇳 (@BubuLango) November 19, 2020

Will Jacob do a #Bushiri and tweet a video from Dubai tomorrow? #StateCaptureInquiry #Zondo — Ashley Mendelowitz (@AshMendelo) November 19, 2020

Zuma has absolutely no respect for anyone or the judicial system. But we already knew this. SIES. #StateCaptureInquiry — IG: Charlotte_thepastryprincess (@chef_charlotte) November 19, 2020

Not acceptable from the Zuma legal team to simply leave the commission. Their client was there under a subpoena, they brought their recusal application and it has failed. Nothing excuses them to simply have left. #StateCaptureInquiry — walidbrown (@walidbrown21) November 19, 2020

