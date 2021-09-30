United Airlines staff face unemployment for refusing Covid-19 vaccine

By the Daily Friend

Just under 600 United Airlines staff who have refused a Covid-19 vaccine – and have not applied for an exemption on religious or medical grounds – now face losing their jobs.

The BBC reports that the vast majority of airline’s 67,000 US employees had supplied proof of vaccination by the Monday deadline set by the company.

The Chicago-based airline set out its Covid requirements for staff in August, and US employees had to upload proof of vaccination, or the first of two jabs, by this week’s deadline. The 593 workers who have refused a vaccine now face losing their jobs.

United said it would follow the rules outlined in union agreements on dismissals. The process could take weeks or months.

Some 2,000 employees requested an exemption to the policy.

United Airlines chief executive Scott Kirby and president Brett Hart said: ‘Our rationale for requiring the vaccine for all United’s US-based employees was simple – to keep our people safe – and the truth is this: everyone is safer when everyone is vaccinated, and vaccine requirements work.’

