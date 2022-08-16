rain rain steps away, to come back another day

Following engagement with the Takeover Regulation Panel (TRP), at the TRP’s instruction, rain hereby withdraws its press release of 11 August 2022.

As rain we are pleased with Telkom’s SENS announcement stating that if an offer or formal proposal is received from rain, the board of Telkom will consider it. rain intends to submit a formal non-binding proposal to Telkom in due course.

Further details will be published as appropriate in compliance with the Takeover Regulations.

The board of rain accepts responsibility for the information contained in this press release and, to the best of its knowledge and belief, such information is true and this press release does not omit anything likely to affect the importance of the information included in it.

