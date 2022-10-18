It was reported earlier that a larger than usual group was at Markus Jooste’s Hermanus residence. And news that just broke on the Daily Maverick platform paints this as no coincidence.

According to the organisation’s investigative unit Scorpio the South African Reserve Bank is in the process of attaching all assets linked to former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste.

Apparently, billions of rands in assets linked to Jooste were attached by the SARB, including his house in Voëlklip, Hermanus, the Lanzerac wine farm in Stellenbosch, and assets held by the Silveroak Trust.

Scorpio also confirms the SARB team arrived at Lanzerac just after 3pm on Tuesday, 18 October.

Also read:

(Visited 17 times, 17 visits today)