Last week a full bench of judges overturned the murder conviction of George Barkhuzien. An article by forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan written in 2019 outlining the case against Barkhuzien is published below. The SCA ruling overturning the conviction is also embedded below.

By Paul O’Sullivan*

On 11 June 2015, Odette Barkhuizen was gunned down in cold blood, by her husband, with one shot to the body and one to the brain. The murderer dressed up to look like a hi-jacking gone wrong. Forensics for Justice took the case pro bono, and on 17 September 2015, Barkhuizen got arrested for his wife’s murder following a three-hour interview by Forensics for Justice and the police. The interview transcript shows not only what a psychopath this man is but it will take you inside the mechanics of a murder investigation.

While the trial was underway, the now convicted murder set up a Facebook page called “11062015 truth before & after”, which he tried to pretend had been set up by a third party, in which he continuously defamed and insulted Paul O’Sullivan and Melissa Naidu. Judge Ramarumo Monama slated Barkhuizen and his lawyer, Sita Kolbe, for their reprehensible conduct during the trial. Barkhuizen was taken into custody until sentencing took place on 2019-09-27.

Forensics for Justice thanks Constable Weideman for going the extra mile in the investigation. Once again, this latest success by Forensics for Justice lays waste to the false claims by certain criminals that Forensics for Justice ONLY investigates people of colour.

Paul O’Sullivan, founder of Forensics for Justice

