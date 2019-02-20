Byte-sized: Tito Mboweni’s Budget Speech in quotes

By Alec Hogg

Quotables

“Pouring money directly into Eskom in its current form is like pouring water into a sieve.”

“The R300bn worth of pledges made at the Investment Conference last year demonstrate that there is pent-up private sector demand if we grab hold of the opportunity.”

“Data costs must fall!”

On roads: “In October, I emphasised the importance of the user pay principle. It is a principle that we should uphold.”

“Twenty-five years ago, the Budget was prepared on reams of paper, carefully stapled together. I reviewed this speech on my tablet, and you can keep track of the speech on Twitter right now, #RSABudget.”

“Our budget spending has to focus on getting our country ready for technology. The first step is to fix the education system.”

“The sustainability challenge affects us all. Climate change is real.”

“In many successful economies, immigrants have been a source of dynamism……We need to redouble our efforts to attract highly-skilled people to South Africa.”

“We need to free our entrepreneurs from stifling regulations and complicated taxes.”

And three references to the Bible…

“For the seed shall be prosperous; the vine shall give her fruit, and the ground shall give her increase, and the heavens shall give their due; and I will cause the remnant of this people to possess all these things.” – Zechariah 8:12.

“Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.” – Psalm 23

“For ye shall go out with joy and be led forth with peace: the mountains and the hills shall break forth before you into singing, and all the trees of the field shall clap their hands. – Isaiah 55:12.”