Latest 2018/19 tax tables: Just 3.7% of taxpayers footing 40% of SA’s bill

JOHANNESBURG — National Treasury notes that this year there will be no fiscal drag relief. As a result, an effective R14bn extra tax burden will fall on those earning over R410 000 a year. Subsequently, 270 000 people will generate 40% of SA’s personal income tax. Below are the latest tax details for the year. – Gareth van Zyl

