Getting lost on Facebook? Here’s how to keep Biznews first.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg recently announced a change in the social networks news feed algorithm, which would prioritize content from ‘friends, family and groups’, essentially a return back to its roots.

The move is to counter the plethora of fake news highlighted during the US election. Facebook’s testimony last year showed that 120 fake Russian-backed pages created 80,000 posts that were received by 29 million Americans directly. This audience was multiplied though as users shared, liked and followed these posts.

This has had a direct impact on media, businesses and brands, but what can users do to keep what they construe as credible news sites front and center?

Here’s a GIF that shows you how to keep Biznews as part of your Facebook experience.