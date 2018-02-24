You’re never too old … just ask the Fed.

British novelist C.S Lewis once wrote, “You are never too old to set another goal or dream a new dream.”

These words ring true with tennis icon Roger Federer whom two years ago took a six-month injury layoff with many writing him off as a result. Upon his return he skipped the entire clay court season, the reasoning behind this was to attempt to try and play on the ATP World Tour for many years to come.

His first goal was to break the Wimbledon record of seven titles held by Pete Sampras and William Renshaw … and he did just that by winning his eighth Wimbledon title last year.

Bring on 2018, and Federer has just gone one better. Just last week we saw him breaking Andre Agassi’s record (who was 33 at the time) to become the ‘oldest’ man to reach the number one spot at 36 years old. It does make one think of what we perceive our personal barriers to be.