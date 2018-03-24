Time for a second guess? When a tweet makes a twit on a whim

Microsoft Exchange was the first to develop the ‘recall or replace message’ service, which continues to spare blushes.

But while email is a private conversation, Twitter is in the public space and many tweets have left users red-faced, and in hot water.

One wonders how long the universe will have to wait for Twitter to develop its own recall-type service, one that allows users to second guess themselves before it’s too late.

Because when online, deleting isn’t really an option.