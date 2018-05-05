The new addiction coming to a phone near you – gambling

William Hill, Paddy Power and Bet365 are not names we usually associate with on Biznews, but they are brands synonymous with a growing addiction – mobile phone gambling.

In a Financial Times commentary Kate Beioley highlighted stats showing that for the first time ever, more than half of all bets are done via a mobile phone or tablet.

And while the stats are UK-based, trends do trickle down from the developed to developing worlds.

So next time your friend ignores you for their phone, it may not be for the expected news or their Twitter feed but rather a search for the latest odds on the next rugby game.

The problem? A line that has stood with me for many years: ‘Son, the casino lights don’t stay on because you are winning…’