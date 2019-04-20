A parent’s worst enemy; battery powered toys

The excitement of opening that present is soon wiped out when the package says ‘batteries not included’.

Firstly; they come in all shapes and sizes, secondly; they don’t come cheap, and thirdly; they usually don’t last long.

However my lesson learnt is that you have to stick to known brands. Yes, they cost twice as much as the cheapies, but they sure do last a lot longer.

There’s nothing worse than a 2-year-old’s disappointment that their brand new shiny toy car started and stopped working on the same day.