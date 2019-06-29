The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Sometimes we push too hard; just ask the remote
It’s not a new phenomenon but research suggests that workaholism can lead to higher levels of anxiety, depression, OCD and ADHD.
So recently when my car remote went on the blink I was gently reminded of this.
On further investigation the clicker had become dislodged inside, upon which the shop owner said to me: “It’s funny how we think we need to push the button harder when it doesn’t work, when it fact that’s what ends up breaking it.”
Sound familiar?
