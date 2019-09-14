Remain calm – no one’s directing the traffic

A 20 minute school drop off turned into 50 the other day, as traffic congestion built up.

The possible reasoning could be behind the recent unsuccessful contract negotiations for the Outsurance points-men.

Joe Dispenza talks about new-age stressors in his book Evolve Your Brain and how things like traffic, salary cheques and everyday life are causing internal temperatures to rise.

So if you’ve felt a bit more dishevelled these days because of the heightened congestion on the roads, don’t let road rage get the better of you.

The good news, albeit delayed, is that the City of Johannesburg advises that the points-men should be back on the roads soon…