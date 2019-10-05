The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
The 2 hour, R90 plastic heist
I was shocked when checking-in on a domestic flight last week that I had to plastic wrap my son’s car seat.
The plastic is seen more as a theft deterrent than for luggage protection; but a car seat?
It literally had a life span of two hours before it was ripped off and thrown away; not seemingly reusable.
So while small business might get a R90 kicker, surely the environment should have a say on this one?
