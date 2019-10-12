Siblings denied; where’s the common sense?

It’s one of the more stressful times in a parent’s life, which school will my child be accepted into.

While many factors determine this fate, one seems to be devoid of any common sense.

Considering that 40 boys out of my son’s current Grade R class were not accepted into the Grade 1 class is surprise enough, however 14 of those already have siblings in the same school in higher grades.

Surely, in the name of common sense, time management, costs etc… if your older brother or sister is in a school, you as the younger sibling should be allowed to follow suit…