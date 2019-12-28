As the year draws to a close; we should be challenging ourselves with various levels of reflection and moving towards creating our vision, goals and plans for 2020.

So to add to this ever growing list, here’s a daily list of five things to do before lunch:

1. Take 10 minutes to correctly breathe;

2. Decide on dinner;

3. Take in a story/or write one;

4. List and action a few of your to-dos for the day;

5. Do one brave thing/or an action towards your big goal.

*Correction – Last weekend when discussing Compound Interest we incorrectly published the initial investment as R10,000; instead of R100,000. Thanks to all those who picked up the error. Have a fantastic 2020.