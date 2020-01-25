Outside of our income; where’s the job satisfaction?

January we know is a tricky month, what with holiday nostalgia often getting the better of us and the infamous ‘Januworry’ euphemism.

But do the troubles lie deeper as one gets back into work? In Outliers, Malcolm Gladwell highlights the story of the birth of the Borgenicht Apron in the late 1800s, still available to this day.

In doing so he unearths the three qualities that lead to work fulfilment, and money’s not one of them.

Autonomy, complexity and a connection between effort and reward – things to consider with the job you’re in, or the one you’re after.