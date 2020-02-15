Flipping the switch: Turning misfortune into fortune

I’ve literally jumped out of Malcolm Gladwell’s Outliers into his David and Goliath, and it’s been a good switch.

Where Outliers made sense of achievement, in David and Goliath he challenges one’s perspective.

What we may see as a disadvantage in life, Gladwell highlights examples of how it was worked into a positive. And vice versa, where a perceived advantage leads to the worst outcome.

A must read for all South Africans as we absorb Cyril’s SONA and prepare for Tito’s budget.